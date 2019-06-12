Celebrations at SERC for graduating students

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) celebrated the success of participants who have completed the College’s Entry to Management Graduate Development Programme bringing a total of 120 young graduates through the programme since it commenced in 2016.

Claire Hatton, Training & Innovation Consultant at SERC said: “We are delighted with the success of this cohort of young leaders who have been working with top employers throughout Northern Ireland over the past year including FinTru, Devenish, Henderson Foodservice and Tricord Smart Fulfilment.

“The success of the programme boils down to the fact that it supports both employers and graduates who come from a diverse range of disciplines. It is designed to develop the graduates professional and employability skills and we spend time matching the right graduate with the right employer to ensure success. This is evident in the fact that 97% of participants gain full-time permanent employment following the programme.”

Speaking at the presentation for the latest cohort of graduates, John Rodgers, Director of Tricord, Lisburn based personalised mailing and fulfilment company said: “We have been very impressed with the brief for candidates coming through to us on the Entry to Management programme and the level of the business improvement projects they have undertaken at Tricord which has helped us develop new markets.”

Applications are now open for the 2019 intake on the programme at SERC. Apply online at www.serc.ac.uk.