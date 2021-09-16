Celebrations at Friends’ speech day

ocial distancing requirements and a greatly reduced capacity in the assembly hall meant that two events were held: one for Year 14 pupils, to celebrate success at AS level, and another later in the afternoon, to which those who had recently completed A-levels and their parents were invited.

The Guest of Honour at both events was Professor Peter Shirlow, who attended Friends’ from 1977 to 1984 and who is currently Director at the University of Liverpool’s Institute of Irish Studies. Professor Shirlow also advises the British and Irish governments and the European Union, and is a regular contributor to Radio Ulster and BBC NI.

The Chairman of the Board of Governors, Philip McDonagh, opened proceedings by congratulating pupils on their achievements and thanking the staff for their hard work over the past year, particularly in the difficult circumstances created by the pandemic.

Professor Shirlow received a warm reception and gave an inspirational and entertaining speech to those gathered in the assembly hall. He reminisced about his time at school and spoke fondly of his time at Friends’. He spoke about the challenges of moving on to university, of adjusting expectations and adapting to a different style of working. He added that young people should not be in a hurry to achieve their goals, and that they should be aware that each one of us depends on the efforts of others to see us through life.

Stephen Moore, Principal, welcomed new members of staff, including Vice-Principal Steven Alexander, and paid tribute to those who had moved on over the last year. Mr Moore said that he was grateful to the leavers for the contribution they had made to school over the last seven years, and commended them for how they had coped with the challenges of the pandemic.

1. The Hilary Reseigh Cup was awarded to Ellie Knox who was the pupil with the best overall achievement in Science at A-level. It was donated to school in memory of Hilary Young, who was Head Girl here in 1988/89 and her love of Science, and Chemistry in particular, led her to a career in Pharmacy. Photo Sales

2. Platform Party: Back Row: Steven Alexander (Vice-Principal) and Sarah Cochrane (Vice-Principal). Front Row: Stephen Moore (Principal), Professor Peter Shirlow (Guest Speaker) and Philip McDonagh (Chairman of the Board of Governors). Photo Sales

3. Matthew Aughey was awarded the Michael Thompson Sports Bursary created in memory of Michael Thompson, former Head Boy and captain of the 1st XV at Friends’, is presented to a pupil who has achieved excellence in sport and who is continuing to develop this interest at university level. Lara Poole received the Craig Lewsley Award which is presented in memory of former pupil Craig Lewsley and is awarded to a pupil who has made an all-round contribution to school life. Photo Sales

4. Friends’ subject prize winners at AS level: Eden Wilson (English), Rebecca McKimm (Government & Politics), Noah McCurley (Mathematics) and Holly Winters (Art and Design). Photo Sales