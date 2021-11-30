Adam is ‘Engineer of Tomorrow’

Pictured (L-R) Simon Banks, founder of CSL & Chairman of the British Security Industry Association presented Awards to Adam Smylie (centre) First Place in the Fire Alarm Systems Engineers of Tomorrow competition and Owen Nelson (from England) who took First Place in the Electronic Security Systems competition

Adam Smylie (24), from Moria, a Level 3 Fire & Security Apprentice employed by Lisburn based Beacon Fire & Security, was the only representative from Northern Ireland.

He beat off winners of regional heats from across the UK competing in a live installation challenge of fire safety devices.

Adam said: “I am delighted to have come first in the Engineer of Tomorrow competition.

“It was a tough but very exciting to take part and it was great to meet other apprentices from the sector.

“The result is testament, not only to my efforts, but the training, support and mentoring I received from my employer, the College and my family.

“Taking part in a competition of this nature is something special to have on your CV for work in a growth industry and I would encourage others to think about taking part if they get the opportunity.”

Robin Hamill, Fire & Security Lecturer at SERC said, “We are absolutely thrilled for Adam’s win in this prestigious competition.