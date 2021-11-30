Adam is ‘Engineer of Tomorrow’
A South Eastern Regional College (SERC) apprentice has won the Engineer of Tomorrow title at the prestigious IFSEC National Competition.
Adam Smylie (24), from Moria, a Level 3 Fire & Security Apprentice employed by Lisburn based Beacon Fire & Security, was the only representative from Northern Ireland.
He beat off winners of regional heats from across the UK competing in a live installation challenge of fire safety devices.
Adam said: “I am delighted to have come first in the Engineer of Tomorrow competition.
“It was a tough but very exciting to take part and it was great to meet other apprentices from the sector.
“The result is testament, not only to my efforts, but the training, support and mentoring I received from my employer, the College and my family.
“Taking part in a competition of this nature is something special to have on your CV for work in a growth industry and I would encourage others to think about taking part if they get the opportunity.”
Robin Hamill, Fire & Security Lecturer at SERC said, “We are absolutely thrilled for Adam’s win in this prestigious competition.
“He has proved he has the knowledge, skills and experience to tackle specialist installation jobs which is exactly what all our apprentices strive towards as they make their way in the industry.”