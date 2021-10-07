Streetscape heritage scheme opens to help businesses

Cllr Hazel Legge, Vice-Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee and Ald Amanda Grehan, Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee

The funding will be used to help them meet the Lisburn Conservation Area Design Guidance, from a heritage perspective.

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chairman of the LCCC’s Development Committee, said: “We recognise the importance of retaining conservation status for Lisburn.

“The new Heritage Streetscape Scheme will focus on enhancing the conservation area and will help businesses to create shop frontages that complement the character and appearance of the city centre.

“This scheme intends to create a more pleasing city centre environment by improving heritage shop fronts, resulting in wider benefits for the public realm and instilling civic pride.”

This grant programme is funded through the Department for Communities (DfC) and administered by the council.