Project launched to promote rural tourism in Hillsbrough and Moira

Chair of Development Committee, Alderman Amanda Greehan and Cllr Hazel Legge, Development Committee Vice-Chair

Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), through its Rural Tourism Collaborative Experience (RTCE) Programme, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council wishes to work together with the rural communities of Hillsborough and Moira to create combined experiences that will drive footfall, overnight stays, day trips and increase dwell time and visitor spend.

Chair of Development Committee, Alderman Amanda Grehan, said “We are delighted to be launching this programme at a time when our local tourism and hospitality sector requires our help, now more than ever. This new programme is an opportunity to celebrate the food and drink offerings and capitalise on these through effective, targeted and imaginative collaboration. It is an opportunity for us to work hand in hand with our rural areas, Hillsborough and Moira, to harness, innovate, create and celebrate entrepreneurship.

“Visitor experiences have become increasingly important to tourism as they offer destinations an opportunity to differentiate and celebrate indigenous foods and unique locations. Whilst food and drink is a vehicle through which visitors can learn about heritage, landscape and culture as well as meet other people, it also accounts for a significant proportion of visitor spend. But the aim of this programme is to connect the wider tourism and hospitality sector of Hillsborough and Moira together, to demonstrate how a day out has the potential to extend to a fun filled day or a weekend long adventure.”