New venue on the menu for Lisburn

When the popular pub failed to reopen after the lockdown, rumours abounded over what would happen to the city centre spot.

Now it has been revealed that the owners of the Haslem Hotel, Beannchor, who also own Little Wing Pizzeria in Lisburn Square and the Merchant Hotel in Belfast, have taken over the building and are working on a million pound revamp to bring a brand new bar and restaurant to the city.

The significant refurbishment is now underway to completely revamp the venue, which will create 30 jobs and further enhance the city of Lisburn’s growing social scene.

Conal Wolsey, director of Beannchor

The Lark, expected to open at the end of November, will span two levels. Complete with a fully heated and covered outdoor area, the ground floor will be home to live music from popular musicians and offer patrons an extensive and creative drinks menu featuring craft beers and cocktails.

On the first floor, the space will become the group’s second ‘Yardbird’ restaurant – mirroring a similar set up to its Cathedral Quarter sister bar, The Dirty Onion. The 60-seater family-friendly dining venue will specialise in rotisserie chicken, ribs and wings.

This is the third hospitality venue within Lisburn Square to be unveiled by Beannchor. Last year, the Group opened the doors to its £4m hotel, Haslem, after identifying a growing demand for high quality hospitality offerings in the city following the success of its Little Wing pizzeria restaurant, which opened at the Square in 2017.

Commenting on the announcement, Conall Wolsey, director, Beannchor said: “We’re thrilled to be working with the development team at Lisburn Square again and bringing our expertise to transform the city’s former Wetherspoons pub into a more modern establishment.

“Opening The Lark is a demonstration of the confidence we have in Lisburn and the increasing demand from locals who are searching for premium food, beverage and leisure experiences that match those of Belfast city.

“With this significant refurbishment, we hope the venue will appeal to a wider audience group than its predecessor and further boost the Square’s day and night-time economy.”