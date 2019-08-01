New jobs as engineering firm continues to grow

Lisburn company Charlesworth Engineering has secured new orders for metal components following a successful Buyer Engagement Event delivered by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, in partnership with Northern Ireland Chamber earlier this year.

The new orders from Ryobi and Camlin means that Charlesworth Engineering has also invested in new Water Jet CNC machinery to enable additional production capabilities and secure further deals for business expansion and growth.

With nine employees including apprenticeship opportunities in partnership with South East Regional College, the manufacturing company who design, fabricate and supply a wide range of materials across industries has its thoughts firmly on growth as it plans to add three more staff plus one more apprentice to its workforce.

Managing Director of Charlesworth Engineering, Roy Charlesworth, commented: “As a company, we not only invest in machinery, but also invest in our workforce; working with new apprentices to be next generation of engineers.

“They are the future and we should do more as an industry to employ more apprentices. As Managing Director of Charlesworth Engineering, I am committed to continuously invest in Northern Ireland.”

Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart, MBE said: “It is encouraging to see that these council-led procurement events are providing great opportunities for local Lisburn Castlereagh businesses in terms of growing and diversifying their business, which in effect is providing a positive impact for our local economy.”