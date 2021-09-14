Jimmy Nesbitt could bring hotel to the city

A pre-planning application has been submitted which could see the replacement of existing buildings with a luxury boutique hotel, brasserie restaurant, health and wellbeing spa on the Ballyskeagh Road in Lisburn, on the outskirts of the Lagan Valley Regional Park.

The plans, if they get the go ahead, will also include car parking, formal gardens, and landscaping on over 17 hectares of land.

The note, which was submitted to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, is in the name of the company, Nesbro Ltd, which has the popular actor listed as having significant control of the company.

Welcoming the possibility of a new hotel in the city area, Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “We have been working for a long time to bring more accommodation into the area and I am delighted that we already have the new Haslem Hotel in Lisburn Square.

“Obviously it has been very difficult for the hospitality sector with Covid restrictions but the prospect of a further hotel coming to our area is something we want to explore and examine.