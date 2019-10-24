Hillsborough business competes for investment

RotaPal, a new start business from Hillsborough, is in with a chance of winning a share of €280,000 as this year’s InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition regional finalists are announced.

Twenty-four companies in total from across the island will compete across four regional heats which start in early November.

Founded by two doctors, Michael Eames and Johnny Warnock in 2015, RotaPal is a mobile app and online platform that allows easy building and publishing of rotas in hospitals. Users can swap shifts, plan leave, even pick up locum work while RotaPal instantaneously updates everyone in real time.

RotaPal will compete against five other companies at Northern Ireland Regional Final on November 14 in the Europa Hotel, Belfast.

As well as a substantial cash prize fund, participants benefit from promotional, business planning workshops and mentorship support throughout the competition.

The regional finalists will receive an intensive one-day investment pitch masterclass facilitated by InterTradeIreland, to help polish their presentation skills.