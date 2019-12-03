Entries open for council Business Awards 2020

Businesses across the Lisburn & Castlereagh council area are now being invited to enter what has become the premier event on the local business calendar, the LCCC Business Awards.

The awards celebrate the high performing, diverse and exciting range of businesses that make up the local economy, from manufacturers to retailers, restaurateurs to technology firms, and everything in between.

The glittering black tie awards ceremony will take place on Friday March 6, 2020 at La Mon Hotel & Country Club, and will be compered by one of the nation’s favourite radio presenters, Stephen Clements.

The overall sponsor for this year’s event is Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, with a new associate sponsor for 2020, Power NI.

Commenting as the awards were launched, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the Development Committee at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council said: “We are home to many companies who not only contribute to our local economy but whose success makes a significant impact on the overall economic prosperity of Northern Ireland.

“It is so important to recognise and support the tremendous achievements of these businesses, many of whom are flying the flag for Lisburn & Castlereagh on the world stage as well as closer to home.

“With 15 categories to choose from, there is an opportunity for businesses of all sizes and from many different industry sectors to enter and celebrate their accomplishments with their peers and colleagues.”

To enter the LCCC Business Awards 2020 or to find out more information visit www.lcccbusinessawards.co.uk. The deadline for entries is 5pm on Monday January 27, 2020.