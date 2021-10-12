Don’t miss your last chance to visit the Hillsborough Farmer’s Market

(l-r) Ald. Amanda Grehan, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council's Development Committee Chair and Sinead MacAtamney, Ellie Mac Candles

Marketgoers can browse the food and non-food stalls from 10am to 3pm and are guaranteed to find a whole host of local produce and products to suit their specific tastes.

This month the market will once again offer a range of artisan produce, street food, crafts and sustainable living products.

Local producers attending this year’s final Hillsborough Farmers Market will include popular artisan producers, many of whom have grown to be regulars at many events within the council’s food and drink calendar, including Ispini Charcuterie & Deli, Jack’s Fudge and newcomer from Dromore, Rock Road Farm which specialises in rare breed pigs. A delicious selection of handmade cakes, breads and cupcakes will also be available from market favourites Rosie McNeill Cakes, Kin and Folk and Bara Bakehouse.

There will also be the return of some of NI’s street food favourites within the street food village, including Streetza and Tribal Burger.

As well as the abundance of new and returning local food producers and traders attending the October market, visitors will also get the chance to browse the stalls belonging to specialised crafts and sustainable living traders including Ellie MacCandles and Plumpy Balms. Potters Hill Plants will be back with their contemporary range of herbaceous perennials, all which will be available to purchase at the market.