Council funding boost for new cafe owners

Proud owners, Jason and Michelle Hughan, were recipients of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) Urban Investment Fund, delivered in partnership with the Department for Communities.

The local Lisburn residents finally took the leap of faith to make their lifelong dream a reality, opening a bespoke coffee shop in the heart of Lisburn City Centre. Following the recent phenomena for ‘Shop Local’, the couple are committed to sourcing all their produce locally using local bakeries for their fresh breads and a local supplier of Fresh Roast Coffee beans for all their barista coffees.

Ald Amanda Grehan, Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee, said: “It is encouraging to see local entrepreneurs opening in their city centre and I am delighted that the council has been able to help bring their idea and vision to life.”

Jason added, “We are delighted to be part of the Lisburn business community and are pleased we were able to avail of the Urban Investment Fund to locate within the city centre. Having always lived in Lisburn, we wouldn’t have considered anywhere else for our business and would like to thank everyone for their support and best wishes to date.”