Be inspired by Social Enterprise Day to make a difference

Employers for Childcare CEO Marie Marin

Published on Social Enterprise Day, this year’s report shows that, since 2008, Employers For Childcare has invested over £7 million into the work of its charity through its social enterprise businesses - Childcare Vouchers, High Rise and childcare recruitment services.

Launching the report Marie Marin, Chief Executive of Employers For Childcare, said: “In the last year we helped almost 4,000 families to identify financial support that they did not know they were entitled to. The total was a staggering £3.5 million. That has put much needed money back in the pockets of hard-working parents, and into the economy.

“We are delighted to shout loudly about the social value we have created, on this Social Enterprise Day 2021 – a day to celebrate the positive impact that Social Enterprises, like ours, make in their communities and beyond. We are proud to be a Social Enterprise and to compete for business in a UK-wide market dominated by major, multi-national companies.

“Like them, we compete to make a profit, but it’s what we do with our profits that makes us different. All our profits are invested in the work of our charity, supporting parents across the UK to get into work, and stay in work. This clearly demonstrates the power of social value in action and what one business, set up with a social purpose, can achieve with the profit it makes.

“But the credit is really due to those businesses who have made the conscious decision to ‘buy social’ and include Social Enterprises like Employers For Childcare in their supply chain – businesses that, as well as benefiting from the goods or services they have purchased, are contributing to a much wider impact. While Childcare Vouchers are now closed to new entrants, we are actively switching employers to use our services – attracted by our credentials as a Social Enterprise and our exceptional customer service. As we seek to ‘build back better’ from Covid-19, there is a real opportunity to ensure that generating positive social value is embedded in how we all do business.