The anticipated finale of Married at First Sight did not air last night after a technical issue resulted in a previous episode being repeated.

Viewers were left incredibly disappointed as they awaited to find out the fate of their favourite couples.

The mix up has created a twitter storm, with viewers of the show taking to social media to air their frustrations.

Why was the wrong episode aired?

Channel 4 have confirmed that the error was caused by ongoing technical issues which have caused disruption throughout this week, including during the Great British Bake Off.

They shared a statement on Twitter last night which read: "We're aware it's yesterday's episode of #MAFSUK playing out this evening and apologise."

"It's all down to our ongoing tech issues which we're working hard on."

Dan who is from Northern Ireland and Matt who is from Leeds are a firm favourite among viewers.

"We'll update here as soon as we know more and when you'll be able to see the final episode of MAFS UK."

When will the Married at First Sight Finale air?

E4 have confirmed that the finale will now show tonight, Friday, October 1, 2021 at 21:00 on E4.

They will also have an episode of Married at First Sight Afters available after the finale show at 22:00.

E4 have also confirmed that Monday's reunion special is still set to go ahead on Monday, October 4, 2021.

For anyone who has missed out, episodes from the whole season will be available on All 4 soon.

Viewers want to know what the future holds for Daniel and Matt

The first same-sex couple on Married at First Sight have became firm favourites.

Daniel hails from the North Coast in Northern Ireland, whilst Matt is from Leeds.

One of the couples biggest challenges has been working out where to live, with Dan not wanting to leave the North Coast and Matt having reservations about relocating there.

In the latest episode on Wednesday, September 29, they shared their final vows, confirming they decided to finish the show together.

But the jury is still out on where they are now living and if Matt has relocated.