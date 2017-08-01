Organisers confirm changes to route of classic car and bike parade

Organisers of a classic car and motorcycle cavalcade from Lisburn to Dundrod to mark the start of MCE Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week 2017 have confirmed that their planned route has been changed.

Last week the Ulster Star revealed details of the event, which is being organised by Lisburn City Old Vehicle Club, in conjunction with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

On Monday, August 7 a cavalcade of vintage and classic cars and motorcycles will leave Lagan Valley Island for a parade lap to the UGP circuit at Dundrod.

Following advice from the PSNI, the organisers have amended their original planned route.

It’s been confirmed that the parade of pre-1990 vehicles will pass through Castle Street, Market Square, Smithfield, Market Place, Antrim Street, Antrim Road and Derriaghy Road and onto the B101 en route to Dundrod and should be a spectacular sight as over 100 classic cars and motorcycles led by an AA van move in convoy through the city.

The motorcycles are scheduled to set off at 7.15pm, while the cars are due to leave Lagan Valley Island at 7.30pm.

Entry costs £5 per vehicle, with all proceeds going to the Mayor’s charities, Corrymeela Community and Habitat for Humanity NI.

“Any pre-1990 vehicle or any of special interest can take part in the event,” said organiser Sammy Spence. “Vehicles can be entered on the night although it would greatly help the organisers if those who plan to enter do so in advance of the event. A limited number of mementos of the occasion will be available with priority being given to those who have pre-registered.”

For more information, or to register for the event, call Sammy Spence on 07785 510376 or email lcovc.chairman@gmail.com

