Bringing a touch of nostalgia to Bike Week

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, in conjunction with Lisburn City Old Vehicle Club (LCOVC), will bring a touch of nostalgia to the 2017 MCE Insurance Ulster Grand Prix (UGP) Bike Week.

On Monday, August 7 a cavalcade of vintage and classic cars and motorcycles will leave Lagan Valley Island for a parade lap to the Dundrod circuit.

The event will mark the official start of UGP Bike Week, which will see many of the world’s leading road racers compete at Dundrod in the world’s fastest road race.

On the night, the classic motorcycles and cars will leave Lagan Valley Island at 7.15pm and 7.30pm respectively. The route to Dundrod will be via Seymour Street, Castle Street, Market Square, Market Street, Smithfield Street, Antrim Street, along the Old Antrim Road and Pond Park Road. The cavalcade vehicles will stop at the Dundrod circuit where they will be on display.

Urging people to come along to the event, Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, said: “The organisers of this event would like to see local participation from classic and vintage vehicle owners to make an impressive sight as they travel through the city to Dundrod. It would be great to see residents along the route enjoying the sights of classic and vintage vehicles.”

He added: “Those wishing to participate in the parade lap are encouraged to register in advance through LCOVC to enable the club and the council to know how many will be taking part. It is possible to register on the night from 5.30pm at Lagan Valley Island, however for administrative purposes early notice would be appreciated.”

Entry to participate in the parade lap costs £5 per vehicle and £3 per passenger and all entry fees and donations will be presented to the Mayor’s charities, Habitat for Humanity NI and Corrymeela Community.

To register for the parade lap contact LCOVC by emailing lcovc.chairman@gmail.com