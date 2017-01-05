Police urge local householders to take crime prevention measures

A senior police officer has urged local householders to “take basic crime prevention steps.”

Chief Inspector Lorraine Dobson made the appeal following a creeper-style burglary in Dromara on January 4 and a number of other recent break-ins across Lisburn and Castlereagh.

She said: “Burglary remains a focus for us and thankfully domestic burglary is down by almost 30 per cent across the district. We are however, acutely aware of the negative impact crime, particularly burglary, can have, not only on a community, but on an individual, and we continually review our resourcing patterns to ensure officers are targeting areas of concern.”

CI Dobson added: “We continue to work with the community to address their specific concerns. We would appeal to the public to continue to report all incidents of suspicious activity with as much information as possible, and to ensure that they take basic crime prevention steps like locking all windows and doors and ensuring that valuables are kept out of sight.”

