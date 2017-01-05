Police probe creeper burglary in Dromara

Police investigating a creeper-style burglary in Dromara last night have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

It’s understood three males broke into a property in the Meadow Lane area at around 9.40pm and took a set of car keys.

Luckily the householders disturbed the thieves, who were forced to flee before they could steal the vehicle.

The men are believed to have made their escape in a silver coloured VW Golf car.

Detective Sergeant Melanie McGrory commented: “We are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to contact police at Lisburn Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1072 of 4/1/17. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Meanwhile, police have warned local residents to be vigilant following reports of a number of burglaries in the Lisburn and Castlereagh areas on January 4.

Under the headline ‘Watch out burglars about’, local officers posted the following advice on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page: “Remember 101 to report suspicious activity, 999 for crime in progress or an emergency.

“If it’s safe to do so, get as much information as possible - how many, a description of them and if they are in a vehicle can you get a registration or a make or colour?

“If you can get all of this information we’d encourage you to join the police, but any information at all is good!”