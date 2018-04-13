Vintage tea evening in support of Mayor’s charities

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Tim Morrow will be hosting a Ladies’ Vintage Tea Evening at Café Vic-Ryn, Lisburn on Wednesday, April 25 (7pm).

This is the third year that this spectacular charity fundraising event has been hosted and sponsored by Café Vic-Ryn.

It will feature a show-stopping catwalk by local fashion boutiques Jules, Lady M Boutique and Florrie & Will, Dromore, showcasing the latest seasonal trends.

On the night, guests will be able to avail of personal style and fashion advice from Evolve by Samara Personal Styling Consultancy, find out more about the latest skin therapies from Skyn Boutique and enjoy some leisurely shopping time exploring the selection of local concessions within Café Vic-Ryn.

To top off the evening’s entertainment, guests will be treated to a special musical performance by modern brass band Dynamic Brass while enjoying a vintage tea consisting of a variety of sandwiches, scones and tray bakes.

Speaking about the event, Councillor Morrow commented: “We are delighted to be running this event to raise money for my Mayoral charities - The Corrymeela Community and Habitat For Humanity NI.

“This event is one of the many highlights of our council calendar for the ladies within the Lisburn-Castlereagh area.

“As a popular sell-out event, we have seen a lot of success over the years. I hope that this year will be no exception and that the ladies of Lisburn and Castlereagh can come together to raise as much money as possible for these worthy causes.

“There will be a very limited number of tickets available so I would encourage everyone to purchase these as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets are priced at £20 per person and those interested in attending should contact the Mayor’s Office at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn, by telephone: 028 9250 9331 or email: mayors.secretary@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk. Tickets are also available to purchase from Café Vic-Ryn, Moira Road, Lisburn.