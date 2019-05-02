Ultimate country and western orchestral show

The Ulster Orchestra is thrilled to announce the final instalment in their 2018/2019 Pops series.

Renowned West End vocalists Capital Voices will be joining the Orchestra for a very special celebration of Country and Western at the Belfast Waterfront on Saturday, May 11 at 7.45pm.

If you’re a fan of American country music, you’ll love this rootin’ tootin’ tribute to the Grand Ole Opry, featuring a fantastic playlist from legendary artists including Johnny Cash, The Eagles, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban and Lady Antebellum.

This is a unique opportunity to catch a full symphony orchestra playing some of the most iconic Country and Western songs ever written.

Tickets for I Love Country are available at www.ulsterorchestra.org.uk