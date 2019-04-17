Rea shares is passion for musical theatre

Local actor Rea Campbell-Hill, who trained at the London College of Music (LCM), recently launched Recall Musical Theatre for Actors and will be holding a six week workshop to inspire the next generation of performers.

Rea has always had a passion for musical theatre and now he is keen to share that passion with young people who are hoping to follow in his footsteps.

“Over the last seven years I have been working as a freelance choreographer and in this time I have heard many young people stress over feeling like they aren’t good enough at all three disciplines in musical theatre,” he said.

“I decided I wanted to create a learning environment in which young people could feel comfortable to explore the areas they want to improve. After term one the young people will have a repertoire of audition material, learnt technical choreography and have experience of performing in front of their peers.”

The first six week workshop, which will focus on singing, acting and dance, is aimed at 16-21 year olds and will be held at the Island Arts Centre from May 4 - June 8. To find out more, contact recallmusicaltheatre@gmail.com.