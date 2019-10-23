The Purple Turnip Festival is back in Lisburn and Castlereagh, with family fun lined up for this weekend (October 26 and 27).

Market Square will be a hive of activity for youngsters on Saturday from 11am-3pm, when families can enjoy an interactive animal experience from Wee Critters and meet Dobby the owl, snakes, a lizard, skunk, hedgehog, Arthur the armadillo and assorted creepy crawlies.

There will also be a science magic show from the Party Professor and younger residents can take part in the Jumping Clay workshop and meet Jack and Sally Skellington.

The festival would not be complete without the purple turnip hunt around the city centre, with the chance to win prizes.

On Sunday from 11am -4pm Ballycanal Manor, Moiraprovides the backdrop for an afternoon of activities hosted by the Lagan Navigation Trust.

There will be arts and crafts workshops, a climbing wall and a Wee Critters interactive animal display; also a samba drumming workshop by Beat Carnival, cookery demos from Stephen Jeffers from Forestside Cookery School and more.

The afternoon will finish with a lantern parade at Ballycanal Manor.

Chairman of the council’s development committee , Alderman Allan Ewart, said: “This is the 11th year of the Purple Turnip Festival and we are delighted to host it across two amazing venues with something for everyone.

“There will be plenty of free activities to keep the kids amused over the half-term break and I encourage you to come along and enjoy the Purple Turnip Festival.

“Whilst visiting the city centre over the holidays, be sure to call into your favourite shops, coffee-shops or restaurants with friends and family to sample the wide range of products and services Lisburn and Moira have to offer.”

For more information check out facebook.com/Lisburncitycentre.