On your marks for the Santa Dash

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin and Councillor Sharon Skillen, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee are joined by Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf to launch the 2021 Santa Dash at Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Carryduff

The popular event will take place at the Carryduff facility on Wednesday December 8 at 6.30pm.

Participants can get into the Christmas spirit as they run, jog or walk across a spectacular glow lit trail. The event is the perfect activity for families as you simply complete as many laps as you can, up to a maximum of 5K. There is also a special Santa Zumba warm up class to keep everyone’s toes defrosted!

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin said, “I would like to encourage everyone regardless of age and level of fitness to register for this year’s Santa Dash. The entry fee is £5, which includes your very own Santa hat and a selection box for crossing the finish line!

“Proceeds will also raise funds for my chosen mayoral charities ADD N.I. and MACS which help young people and children facing real challenges. Please spread the word and get as many Santa dressed participants running or walking to help support two worthy causes.”

Councillor Sharon Skillen Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee added, “I am thrilled that the Santa Dash has returned to Lough Moss Leisure Centre after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. The event has always been a popular activity on people’s Christmas calendars so it is fantastic that we can welcome back families and runners to the facility.

“Remember you don’t need to be an experienced runner to take part, you just need to bring plenty of smiles and lots of Christmas spirit. There may even be a few elves to cheer you along the way!”

Registration for the Santa Dash is available online by visiting www.theleisureplex.com/book-online.

Bookings will close on Tuesday December 7.