Northern Ireland fireworks displays: Best Halloween firework events 2021 - and where to celebrate
There are lots of firework displays happening in Northern Ireland for Halloween this week.
Firework displays are back with a bang to celebrate Halloween across Northern Ireland this week.
To help you plan your night, we've put together a list the best firework events in Northern Ireland this year.
Fireworks in Belfast
Fireworks in aid of Cash for Kids, Boucher Road Playing Fields Belfast
When: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 16:00.
Enjoy a mega fireworks display, circus acts, fire breathing and best dressed prizes.
All profits of this event will go to Cash for Kids.
Féile an Phobail Lantern Parade and Fireworks Display, Kennedy Centre Belfast
When: Friday, October 29, 2021
The lantern parade begins at 18:00 starting off from the Kennedy Centre, reaching Falls Park at 19:00 for the fireworks display.
North Belfast Lantern Festival
When: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 - Thursday, October 28, 2021.
The North Belfast Lantern Festival returns with an array of performers, musicians, street theatre, arts and crafts and much more
The main event takes place from 18:30 on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Fireworks in Antrim
Halloweena, People's Park, Ballymena
When: Friday, October 29, 2021, 18:00 - 20:30
This Halloween festival features stilt walkers, balloon modellers, a huge walking dragon, fire juggling and prizes for the best costume.
The firework finale kicks off at 20:15.
Halloween Fireworks, Ballymoney Showgrounds
When: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 19:00 - 21:00
This spectacular fireworks display takes place on Ballymoney Showgrounds and includes live music and big screens showing the Causeway Coast and Glens' most haunted places.
Halloween Fireworks, Ballycastle Sea Front
When: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 19:00 - 21:00
This amazing fireworks display takes place on Ballycastle Sea Front and has been put together by Causeway Coast and Glens' council.
Fireworks in Derry / Londonderry
Derry / Londonderry Halloween Festival
When: Sunday, October 31, 2021.
The most famous Halloween festival in the world takes place from Friday, October 29 to Sunday October 31.
A fireworks display on the two barges on the River Foyle will close the festival on Halloween at 21:45.
Find more information on the festival and events here.
Halloween Happenings and Fireworks, Limavady Roe Mill Playing Fields
When: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 19:00 - 21:00
This dazzling fireworks display takes place on Limavady Roe Mill Playing Fields.
Halloween Happenings and Fireworks, Coleraine Rugby Avenue Playing Fields
When: Friday, October 29, 2021, 19:00 - 21:00
The fireworks display takes place on Coleraine Rugby Avenue Playing Fields.
Fireworks in Armagh
Halloween Extravaganza, Craigavon Lakes
When: Thursday, October 28, 2021.
This spectacular event kicks off with a Halloween carnival parade from Rushmere Shopping Centre at 19:30 that leads to South Lake for a spooky themed fireworks display at 20:00.
Fireworks in Down
Downpatrick Fireworks
When: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 16:00
On Halloween, Downpatrick Community Collective have a spectacular firework display kicking off at 19:00 in the town centre.
Fireworks in Fermanagh and Tyrone
This year there will be no fireworks display in Enniskillen or Omagh due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.
A Fermanagh and Omagh District Council spokesperson said, "The lead in time to organising a fireworks display is approximately four months. A decision was taken by the Council in June to pursue an alternative Hallowe'en to the usual fireworks display given the ongoing Covid-19 health pandemic and the uncertainty at that time of restrictions that may or may not be in place in October."