Mummy and Me market comes to city centre

The much sought-after Mummy and Me Market is coming to Lisburn on Saturday August 10 from 11am to 4pm and is proudly supported by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

The Mummy and Me Market will feature around 35 hand selected stall holders showcasing a wide range of products from homewares, clothing and accessories to nursey items and toys and gifts; something for everyone.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee said: “It is very exciting to have this new market in Lisburn City Centre.

“It brings something different for everyone to experience and it is a growing community of small independent and creative businesses. While visitors are at the market they will be able to enjoy the other attractions the city centre has to offer.”

The Mummy and Me Market will be hosting many of their previous stall holders that everyone loves and will connect you with the faces behind all your favourite Insta shops and businesses.