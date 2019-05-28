Midsummer Craft in the City returns to Lisburn

Northern Ireland’s favourite shopping event, Frock Around The Clock, will be returning to Lisburn for its Midsummer Craft in the City extravaganza on Saturday June 1, supported by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Featuring around 35 stalls of fashion accessories, homewares and collectables, textiles and décor, jewellery, sweet treats, art, craft, gifts, health & beauty products, and so much more, an amazing array of handmade, vintage, upcycled and holistic loveliness awaits – all in the heart of Lisburn City Centre,

The impressive exhibitor list will include Norma Jean Vintage, offering a fabulous selection of vintage collectables and fine jewellery, Beautiful Bakes, connoisseurs of delicious home baked goods, Natasha Swan Ceramics, purveyor of handmade pottery including homewares and bird feeders, Ellie Mac Candles, specialists in hand poured, pure soy candles and wax melts, Woodland Crafts, creators of beautiful turned woodcrafts, Ms Sew and Sew, offering handmade bespoke clothing for children, Tandem Photography, selling fine art photography and prints of the Irish landscape, Boho Day & Age, creators of pretty dreamcatchers and jewellery, and The Pretty Curious Design Studio offering beautiful, limited-edition eclectic jewellery, cards, tote bags and quirky prints.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee said: “This has become a really popular market in Market Square. It really brings something different for everyone to experience. While visitors are at the market they will be able to enjoy the other attractions the City Centre has to offer. As well as browsing the interesting stalls alongside what is on offer in the shops why not come along and treat yourself to lunch in one of our excellent coffee shops or restaurants.”

Midsummer Craft In The City will take place from 12 - 5pm on Saturday June 1 at Market Square and admission is free.

More information on the event can be found at frockfairsni.com and on facebook.com/frockaroundtheclockfairs.