Lisburn lights up for Christmas once again

The Lisburn Light Festival is back so come and see the City Centre transformed by amazing displays of light and sound this festive season.

From November 22 until January 25 visitors are invited to see the city in a new light. Come and enjoy the captivating 150 metre Light Canopy producing dazzling shows the length and breadth of Bow Street.

The musical Christmas Tree in Market Square will once again project colourful shows over the interactive light floor.

This Winter brings new light attractions so pick up your Trail Map in any store and follow it to make sure you don’t miss out. Be amazed as you travel through the sparkling multi-coloured Light Tunnel in Lisburn Square which is 100m in length. There will be plenty of photo opportunities as you stand inside the beautiful LED Christmas Bauble in Bow Street Mall or visit the illuminated Angels. Interact with the maze of pivoting light prisms in Market Square and don’t miss the other eye-catching light displays along the way.

A fantastic line up of free events will run during Lisburn Light Festival including a Frozen Spectacular, Christmas Vintage Frock Around the Clock Fair, Live Nativity and Rock Around the Christmas Tree outdoor party.

Follow the Magical Window Trail themed ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ and be enchanted as shop fronts come alive for two special nights in December. Start the New Year with a Princess and Superhero Extravaganza Party, a Star Wars Galactic Light Show and Welcome in the Chinese New Year at the Festival Finale. There will be something for everyone.

For further details visit visitlisburncastlereagh.com.