Hillsborough lights up for Christmas

The magical after-dark trail at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will enchant visitors with spectacular lighting and classical festive tunes, and transform the estate’s beautifully landscaped grounds and gardens.

Wrap up warm and be immersed in twinkling lights, colourful trees and amazing illuminated installations.

With special light installations and even the chance to spot Father Christmas along the way, it will take between one to two hours to complete the mile-long trail, choreographed to a soundtrack of Christmas classics.

Claire Woods, Gardens Manager at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens said, “We’re really excited about creating a magic new experience in our much-loved gardens this Christmas season. We hope that visitors young and old alike will enjoy getting in the festive spirit with our sparkling displays, and make memories that will last a lifetime.”

The trail, which opens on December 3, will be brought to Northern Ireland for the first time by the creators of the magical Christmas illuminations at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens Kew.

Visitors will be able to make memories as they discover sparkling tunnels of light, walk under giant baubles and beneath trees drenched in jewel-like colour; pause at the mesmerising flickering flames in the fire garden and find the mistletoe bench.

New Trail Highlights include: Laser Garden – Using up to one hundred custom made laser effects, the laser garden immerses visitors in thousands of slowly rotating coloured laser beams that pierce through added theatrical fog effects. The result is a truly immersive light artwork that captures the imagination of children and adults alike. Christmas Cathedral – This majestic tunnel, adorned with over 100,000 pea-lights and almost 50 metres long, is stunning to look at from a distance or to immerse yourself within, making it an Instagram showstopper. Snowdrop Walk – colourful oversized clusters of snowdrops brightly glow along the edge of the path.

Independent street food vendors will bring a delicious twist to tasty treats on offer, including festive hot drinks like a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate complete with some delicious toasted marshmallows perfect for sharing with someone special.