Get your running shoes on for annual event

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has opened entries for the 2020 Lisburn Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run, supported by new title sponsor, Vitality Membership.

The ever popular event will take place on Wednesday June 17 from Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Lisburn.

Attracting approximately 6,000 runners, the event is one of Northern Ireland’s largest sporting participatory events, which is ideal for competitive runners aiming for Personal Bests or beginners looking to take on a new challenge.

Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Johnny McCarthy said: “It gives me great pleasure to be part of the official launch of the 2020 Vitality Membership Lisburn Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run. The Council is extremely proud to host such a high profile sporting event and we are looking forward to welcoming thousands of running enthusiasts to the start line. The event remains a popular event in the calendar for almost four decades and I would warmly encourage everyone to sign up today, whether they are an experienced runner looking to beat the clock or step out of their comfort zone and take on a new challenge. I would also encourage families, schools and youth groups to register for the fun run and enjoy a memorable evening for everyone.”

Chairman of the Leisure and Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley added: “The Council continues to promote events and initiatives of this nature that provide a platform to physical activity and I have no doubt that the 2020 Vitality Membership Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run will help inspire people to get active,

To register visit www.lisburnhalfmarathon.com.