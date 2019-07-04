Enjoy some summer fun in the local parks

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is hosting its ‘Park Life’ programme of free fun in Wallace Park, Moira Demesne and Moat Park this summer.

Until Sunday August 4, free public events will be held in three of the council’s award winning parks (Wallace Park, Moat Park and Moira Demesne).

The parks will each host a wide range of family fun days each Saturday (2pm – 4pm) and each Sunday (3pm – 4pm) there will be a band event.

This year’s Park Life programme is packed with events to suit all ages and range from a Nature’s Kingdom event including dog agility and a petting farm to a Teddy Bears Picnic, from a Heroes and Princesses day to a ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ pantomime performance. The whole team of Superheroes will take part in the ‘Heroes and Princesses’ event in each park.

The Mayor, Councillor Alan Givan said: “Our parks offer excellent facilities for residents of the Lisburn Castlereagh area making them the ideal locations for family events. What better way for our residents to enjoy the summer sunshine than to come along to Park Life events throughout July and August.”

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee added: “We hope that visitor numbers to our parks during the Park Life programmes will be bigger and better than previous years. Park Life continues to offers something for all the family. There is definitely something to suit everyone.”

Brochures are available from council facilities or online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/parklife