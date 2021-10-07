Car boot sale at Ballance House
The Ballance House in Glenavy will be holding a family friendly car boot sale on Saturday October 16.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 3:08 pm
The Ballance House in Glenavy will be holding a family friendly car boot sale on Saturday October 16.
Running from 10.30 - 2.30pm, there is free public admission to the car boot sale, which has indoor and outdoor tables.
Tea Barn open and Exhibition tours available (limited space - book in on arrival).
Tours are available at a concession rate for this afternoon, £8 Family ticket, £3 adult, £1.50 under 18.
The event is both family and dog-friendly.
For further information visit www.theballancehouse.com.