Car boot sale at Ballance House

The Ballance House in Glenavy will be holding a family friendly car boot sale on Saturday October 16.

Running from 10.30 - 2.30pm, there is free public admission to the car boot sale, which has indoor and outdoor tables.

Tea Barn open and Exhibition tours available (limited space - book in on arrival).

Tours are available at a concession rate for this afternoon, £8 Family ticket, £3 adult, £1.50 under 18.

The event is both family and dog-friendly.