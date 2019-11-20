A dashing start to Christmas  at the Lough Moss Santa run

The Christmas spirit will be dashing through Lough Moss Leisure Centre on Thursday November 28 as hundreds of Santa Claus’ will get on their marks to take part in a family Santa Dash and watch the big Christmas Tree Lights Switch On as the Carryduff centre officially launches the start of the festive season.

The event, which is organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council in conjunction with Carryduff Regeneration Group, will commence at 6.30pm with the countdown to the Christmas Tree Lights Switch On at the entrance of the centre.

Spectators can also enjoy special performances from St Joseph’s Primary School, Carryduff Primary School and Millennium Primary School to get everyone in the festive spirit.

The Santa Dash will then commence at 7pm with a special Santa zumba class for the whole family before everyone heads outside for yuletide fun across a choice of 1km, 3km or 5km routes. After the run, children can then unwind with a Christmas disco, bouncy castle and refreshments.

The proceeds will be donated to the Mayoral Charity, Air Ambulance NI.