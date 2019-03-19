IN PICTURES: Rehearsals underway for Lisnagarvey Operatic’s Oklahoma

Lisburn’s award-winnig theatre company, Lisnagarvey Operatic Society are putting the finishing touches to their latest show - Oklahoma, which will be staged at the Island Hall from April 9 - 13.

NODA winner 2017 for Best Supporting Actress, Gillian McQuade, returns this year as ‘Aunt Eller’ along with NODA nominee 2018 for Best Supporting Actor Andrew Scott as ‘Andrew Cairns’, joined by Joshua Martin as ‘Curley’, Aideen Fox as ‘Laurey Williams’ and Colin Boyd as ‘Judd Fry’. Tickets are on sale from the Box Office on 029 9250 9254 or online at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk.

Laurey and the girls

Laurey (Aideen Fox) and Curley (Joshua Martin) in rehearsals

Rehearsals are well underway for Lisnagarvey Operatic Society's production of Oklahoma

Andrew Scott as 'Andrew Cairns'

