Fusion Theatre welcomes new members to audition for award-wining company

Lisburn’s award-winning youth company, Fusion Theatre are delighted to be auditioning new members to join them for the year ahead.

The company currently has spaces for both girls and boys 14 or over, and members aged 17 - 21 are particularly welcome.

Fusion’s next production will be the fantasmagorical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, with a furgther announcement due very soon for their March 2020 show.

Members will get the chance to not only join the award winning society but have the opportunity to be one of only six companies on the Island of Ireland and one of just two in Northern Ireland to perform this amazing show. Auditions for Jeremy and Jemina will take place at a later date.

If you are interested in auditioning, email fusiontheatresecretary@gmail.com or through www.facebook.com/fusiontheatrelisburn.