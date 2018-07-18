Fusion Theatre reveals next year’s shows

Lisburn’s award winning youth theatre company, Fusion Theatre, have revealed plans to bring two exciting shows to the stage next year.

In February Fusion will once again be staging the hit musical Chess, and in September the young company will be bringing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Lisburn for the first time.

F”usion Theatre are delighted to announce our 2019 programme,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“First up ‘Chess The Musical’ will run the Island Hall from February 27 - March 2.

“We are excited to bring this epic musical love story back to Northern Ireland.”

Written by ABBA songwriters Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and Tim Rice, Chess tells a story of love and political intrigue, set against the background of the Cold War in the late 1970s/early 1980s, in which superpowers attempt to manipulate an international chess championship for political ends.

Chess was written in 1984 and recently had a West End revival for its 30th anniversary.

“We are ‘Truly’ delighted to announce we have been awarded the performing rights for ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ which will run in the Island Hall from September 4-9 2019,” continued the company spokesperson.

“This will one of the first times an amateur youth theatre company has been given the opportunity to perform this fantastic show.”

Filled with amazing stage spectacle and unforgettable songs Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is a high-flying, fun-filled adventure for the entire family.

But if you can’t wait that long to see the award winning Fusion Theatre make sure you get a ticket to their upcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which runs at the Island Hall from September 5-8.

The company are delighted to welcome back Stuart Anderson as Joseph, Tim Pentland as Jacob and Rory Jeffers as Pharaoh. Fusion are also thrilled be have Abbie Watson, Aimee McVeigh and Becca McDowell taking on the role of the Narrator, as well as Patrick Glover and Megan Husband as the Potiphers.

Other familiar faces will include Ethan Haddock, James Marsden and Daniel Marshall, amongst others.

For the first time the 60 strong cast will also be supported by a Children’s Choir with young people aged 8 - 12 from the local area.

Tickets for the show are on sale now from the Island Hall Box Office on 029 92509254 or online at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk. Family tickets are also available for the show on Friday September 7.