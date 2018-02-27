Fusion are back on the Lisburn stage

Following on from their recent NODA nominations for Starlight Express, Lisburn’s youth theatre group Fusion are delighted to once again have the opportunity to perform Jesus Christ Superstar at the Island Hall on February 28 - March 3.

Directed by Ian Milford and choreographed by Jillian Liggett, it will be an unmissable show.

The company are welcoming back Stuart Anderson (Jesus), Ethan Haddock (Judas), Connor Taggart (King Herrod), Rory Jeffers (Pilate) and Jessica Webb (Mary Magdalene), alongside the 50 strong chorus.

The curtain goes up at 7.30pm and tickets are on sale from the Island Box Office on 028 92 509254 or online at www.islandartscentre.com.