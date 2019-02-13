Final rehearsals for Fusion’s Chess

Lisburn’s Fusion Theatre are putting the finishing touches to their upcoming production of ‘Chess’. which runs in Lisburn’s Island Hall from February 27 - March 2.

Chess tells the story of a politically driven, Cold War–era chess tournament between two grandmasters from America and the USSR and their fight over a woman who manages one and falls in love with the other.

With an amazing chorus, principal cast, and familiar songs such as ‘Anthem’ and ‘I Know Him So Well’, Fusion Theatre’s Chess is a production not to be missed.

Fusion Theatre are grateful to have the support of our sponsors - Lisburn Enterprise Organisation Ltd , SPAR NI and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Tickets are available by contacting the Island Hall on 028 9250 9250, in person, or online at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk.