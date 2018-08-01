Drama students prove they are a ‘class act’

Budding young actors from Lisburn took to the stage of the Brian Friel Theatre recently to show off everything they have learnt this year at the Class Act Drama Academy.

The show was thoroughly enjoyed by all, none more so than the young performers themselves whose ages range from 4 – 18.

The class took to the stage and enraptured the audience with a collection of traditional fairy stories presented in an engaging, contemporary way through ‘The Nightly News’.

A collection of polished, professional news anchors and reporters introduced a variety of favourite fairytale characters as never seen before.

From a rebellious, free-spirited Cinderella to three little pigs who decided to take wolf-related matters into their own trotters.

This quick-paced production was as enchanting as the magical tales it was inspired by - all thanks to its young, but highly skilled cast.

During the awards ceremony following the performances when all students received certificates, medals and trophies for their achievements, Lisa Semple, Executive Principal of the Academy said: “It is wonderful to see the breadth of talent across all our age groups in Lisburn.

“Our students have shown such superb development in their confidence, self-esteem and drama skills.

“Parents are amazed at the speedy progress of students through our progressive theatre arts curriculum.

“Our shows have been fantastically entertaining and have given the young people an opportunity to experience some of the razzmatazz of the theatre as well as demonstrating their new-found and freshly honed talents.”

Class Act Drama Academy operates classes in many areas across Northern Ireland – Lisburn classes are held in the Island Arts Centre.

If you are interested in getting your child in on the act contact the Academy by telephone on 028 9146 4337, or by email at info@classactdramaacademy.com or search for Class Act on Facebook.