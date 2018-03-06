Blaris Players take to the stage

The Blaris Players, a cross community amateur dramatic society first formed in May 2015 by Maura Lowry, will be taking to the stage later this month with their new show ‘St Jude’s Ward 10’.

The company will be performing the show, penned by Lisburn’s Michelle McAuley, at the Crescent Arts Centre Belfast on March 23 and 24, and at the Community Cinema Newcastle in August.

The comedy is set in the fictional town of Ballyturbut, where the local hospital St Jude’s is earmarked for closure. Meet the staff, patients and visitors on what turns out to be an extraordinary day in the hospital’s history.

Maura had a lifelong ambition to set up an amateur dramatic society. Her dream was realised when the Blaris Players first production ‘Shady Pines’ was performed at St Patrick’s High School, Lisburn in 2016.

New members are extremely welcome at the society. If you’ve ever wanted to tread the boards now’s your chance, no experience is necessary. If you aren’t just ready to get on the stage, ‘The Blaris Players’ are looking for new members to take on roles: understudies, back stage, promoters, costume, lighting, sound and fundraising. The Blaris Players meet every Monday and Wednesday at the Pastoral Centre, Chapel Hill Lisburn from 7.30pm – 9.30pm. Enquires can be directed to Michelle McAuley 078809781154, Maura Lowry 07879867733 or message Blaris Players on Facebook.