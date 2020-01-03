Having travelled the world performing for the last year, Northern Irish vocal group, The Shamrock Tenors, are coming home for their first ever local concert.

The band, which includes Lisburn brothers Raymond and Jack Walsh, will be performing at the Island Hall in Lisburn’s Lagan Valley Island on January 11 and they are hoping local people will come along to support their first show in the city,

The Shamrock Tenors got together in 2018 when local brothers Raymond and Jack Walsh decided that they wanted to bring their love of traditional Irish music to a world wide audience.

They enlisted the help of two of their good friends, Jamie Johnston and Matt Good and together the Shamrock Tenors was born.

They spent the majority of 2018 in Amberville Studios, with local producers Ben McAuley and Edna Walsh, creating their set lists and tracks for their upcoming album. On completion of the tracks, the group signed with American Agents, Barry Ball Artists, and have performed all over the world for companies such as Disney, The BBC and Cunard, in places from San Diego to French Polynesia. 2020 will see them travel to perform in Australia for the first time as well as visiting New York to perform in March this year.

Having been approached by American producers about a national USA tour the group has decided to bring their show back home to Lisburn first, to test it out and show it to the people that have helped get them to where they are now.

For the first time ever, they will be performing as a five piece, with local musician and singer, Matthew Campbell joining the group. Alongside the five boys, they will be backed by a live band of some of Ireland’s top musicians.

The group covers classical songs such as Will Ye Go Lassie Go, Whiskey in the Jar and Wild Rover, to more modern hits by artists such as Van Morrison and U2.

It will also be the first time that Raymond Walsh, star of the Les Miserables on London’s West End, will be performing at home for eight years and the show is set to feature a special performance of a number from the musical.

Tickets are on sale from the box office and online at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk