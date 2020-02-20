The Resurgam Trust shares its transformative journey in new book

Resurgam Trust recently launched their book, ‘Conflict to Peace - Our Community Transformation’ at the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum.

The main aim of the book is to document the 22-year journey travelled by the community and to acknowledge and recognise the contribution and sacrifice made by many who have helped make this journey such a huge success.

Adrian Bird, Resurgam Trust Director said: “Many people have asked what this long journey has really been about, and the answer is simple. We aim to develop a strong empowered, safe and stable community that is a place where everyone is proud and happy to live. We want the next generation to inherit a legacy that has a sustainable economy, is peaceful, and has a well-maintained community infrastructure.

“Our book will demonstrate that we have achieved a lot but there is much more work to be done as things are not perfect.

“We would like to thank all our volunteers, staff, family and friends for their loyalty, dedication and hard work during the last twenty years

“ We would also like to acknowledge the support that we have received from the Voluntary, Community, Business and Statutory sectors. Special mention should be given to the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, the Public Health Agency, the Department for Communities Voluntary and Community Unit, the Executive Office, the Special European Union Programmes Body, the PSNI and the NIHE. It is also important that we acknowledge the support from our locally elected political representatives who we have worked with in partnership for the betterment of our entire community.

“We would like to thank Colette and her team at the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum for all her assistance in giving our event such a special venue to use for such a momentous occasion. A final thank you must go to the Highway Inn Bar & Kitchen for providing the delicious food and refreshments for the event.”