Test your knowledge at Mayor’s table quiz

Local residents, businesses and community groups are being invited to test their knowledge at the Mayor’s Charity Table Quiz.

The friendly competition, due to take place at Lagan Valley Island on Thursday, April 12 from 7.30pm, will raise funds for the Mayor’s charities - Habitat for Humanity NI and The Corrymeela Community.

Inviting people to attend the event, Mayor Tim Morrow said: “A charity table quiz is a popular mayoral fundraising activity and I am delighted that local, well-known quizmasters Mr George McCartney and Mr Michael Rickard will be asking the brainteasers on the night. These two gentlemen always have a variety of ways to engage the teams to the financial benefit of the Mayoral charities.

“I hope that table quiz enthusiasts will come along and join me for an enjoyable brain teasing evening while raising funds for Habitat for Humanity NI and The Corrymeela Community.

“The participants’ knowledge will be tested over a number of rounds on subjects such as music, general knowledge and sport. George may even offer a few bonus questions to get extra points and be crowned ‘top Lisburn Castlereagh Quiz Team Champions’.”

The entry fee is £5 per person. Early bookings can be made by contacting the Mayor’s Office on 028 9250 9331, or payment can be made on the night.

To ensure all funds raised go directly to the Mayor’s charities all council-initiated fundraising activities are administered by the Mayor’s Office.

For more information contact the Mayor’s Office on 028 9250 9331 or email mayors.secretary@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk