Stars return to small screen

Pablo, the acclaimed kid’s TV show and brainchild of Co Down-based production company, Paper Owl Films, returned to screens for a second series this month.

The 2D animated show is centred around the adventures of Pablo - a fun, smart and curious five-year-old boy with autism - and stars voice artists Michael White (19 from Crumlin) and Scott Mulligan (19 from Lisburn).

The show first aired in 2017, positively disrupting children’s television when it became the first ever series to feature an all-autistic cast. Now a firm family-favourite having amassed viewers globally, Pablo has been recommissioned by RTÉ and BBC and returned to the broadcaster’s kid-focused channels RTÉjr and CBeebies earlier this month.

Tang, voiced by Michael is an orangutan with a big, fun-loving, hard to control energy. He is always ready for anything but his spontaneous nature can lead him into careless acts and struggling with social cues.

Draff, voiced by Scott, considered the smartest of the group, is a highly intelligent and precise giraffe who loves to say, “in point of fact”, and explain things to others.

The creator of Pablo, Grainne McGuinness, said: “Pablo has become a firm favourite in the hearts and minds of all kids across the world. We couldn’t be prouder of the real-world impact our show has made and the Pablo team, both talent and production, has been working incredibly hard over the last two years to create a follow-up series that is as universally entertaining and meaningful as the last.”