‘Stars In Their Eyes’ event to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI charity

Dromore Community Charity Events Committee will be holding a ‘Stars In Their Eyes’ event this summer in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 9 at 7.30pm in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.

“At present we have seven acts and we have commenced rehearsals and all the acts are organising other small fundraisers leading up to the event,” explained Peter Branker BEM, chairperson of the organising committee.

“We are producing a professional programme for the event and there are advertising opportunities from any interested parties wishing to advertise. Anyone wishing to take out an ad and support this event should contact me on 07429 053640.

“We have a number of local high profile judges and our compere for the evening is well known compere Gary Wilson,” he added.

Tickets for Stars In Their Eyes at the Belmont Hotel, which is an over 18s only event, are on sale now priced £15 each and can be purchased by contacting Peter on 07429 053640.