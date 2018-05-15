Sir Knights to hold first main parade of the year

Largymore Royal Black District will hold its annual Empire Day Parade and Service this Sunday, May 20 in Hillsborough.

The Sir Knights, together with their guests and bands, will form up in the village square at 2pm before departing at 2.15pm for a service in Hillsborough Free Presbyterian Church (3pm).

The parade route will include Main Street, Park Lane, Dromore Road, Main Street, Ballynahinch Street, Ballynahinch Road and Comber Road.

Prior to the service, the parade will halt at the War Memorial for a short act of remembrance and wreath laying in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War One, World War Two and more recent conflicts.

At Hillsborough Free Presbyterian Church, Rev Gordon Dale will lead the service and give the address, with readings and prayers being led by Sir Knights of the District.

A special offering will be collected during the service in aid of the Lord Enniskillen Memorial Orphan and Children’s Society and Child Evangelism Fellowship.

Urging people to support the parade and service, Worshipful District Master, Sir Knight Mark Jamison, said: “In this very significant year that marks the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice, we particularly remember the thousands of people who lost their lives and countless others who were maimed or injured during the First World War.

“As we approach this anniversary we especially think of the many members of our Institution who served in the Armed Forces during the First World War.”

Following the service, at approximately 4pm, the parade will return to the Square, Hillsborough.