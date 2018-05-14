Sign up now for ‘Color Run’ in Wallace Park

A charity run dubbed the ‘Happiest 5K on the Planet’ will take place in Lisburn next month.

Runners and walkers are being invited to lace up their trainers for the ‘Color Run’ at Wallace Park on Saturday, June 2 (11am).

“I am extremely delighted to be launching the second year of the Color Run in Wallace Park,” said Mayor Tim Morrow.

“The event proved very popular last year with both the Color Run and Color Dash attracting hundreds of participants to both events.

“I am confident this year’s event will build on this success with more people of all ages enjoying a fun activity while helping to raise vital funds for my chosen charities, The Corrymeela Community and Habitat for Humanity.

“I would encourage everyone to sign up as early as possible, come along and create colourful memories with friends and family.”

Color Run participants will be doused in a rainbow of vibrant colour as they make their way along the 5km route through the park.

“This is a fantastic event to bring the community together for a fun morning with family or friends,” Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, added.

“The 5k route is suitable for all ages and levels of fitness and you can choose to walk or dance your way round the course if running isn’t for you.

“It promises to be a bright morning of fun at Wallace Park so if you would like a little colour in your life, then sign up today!”

The entry fee (includes a pair of sunglasses) is £10 per adult and £5 for children under 12.

Participants should wear white or light coloured clothing to make the most of the event.

All colours are made of natural powders.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The deadline for registrations is Thursday, May 31. To register, log on to www.theleisureplex.com/book-online or phone Lisburn LeisurePlex main reception on 028 9267 2121.