Rugby star urges people to join him at Red Dress Run

Ulster and Ireland rugby star Chris Henry - a former pupil of Wallace High School - is urging people to join him at NI Chest Heart and Stroke’s ‘Red Dress Run’ at Stormont on Saturday, February 10.

The event will see hundreds of flamboyantly dressed men, women and children take part in a 5k or 10k walk or run to raise funds to help combat the biggest single killer of men and women in Northern Ireland, heart disease.

Jackie Trainor, Director of Fundraising at Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke said: “We are calling on all men and women to join in and take part and wear anything red to walk, run, or even crawl and join in the fun. There is still time left to register and avail of the early bird rate of £10 per entry. All runners and walkers of all abilities are welcome and each will receive a medal, hearty bowl of veggie soup and fun morning out with the best craic.”

Jackie continued: “Taking part in the Red Dress Run and raising vital funds will ensure that Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke will be at the forefront in raising awareness on heart disease. 85 per cent of our work relies on donations from the public, without your support we couldn’t be here making a difference.”

Anyone wanting to enter the run can do so online at www.nichs.org.uk/reddressrun for the discounted price of £10. Entry on the day will cost £15.