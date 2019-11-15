The Master of the Musicals, Peter Corry, will be bringing his new show Roll Up! Roll Up! The Showman is Coming to Lisburn’s Island Hall on December 27 as part of his Northern Ireland tour.

The Lisburn show will be something of a homecoming for Peter, who lives in Hillsborough, and he is delighted to be bringing this spectacular production to the Island.

Peter combines the passion of Moulin Rouge, the spectacle of Barnum and the magic of The Greatest Showman in this new show. With dynamic dancers, singers and multi-talented performers, this show brings high energy entertainment to the city.

“For the last few years I have had the Red Velvet Cabaret and about two years ago we did one in a circus type theme and then a few months later the Greatest Showman appeared in cinemas,” explained Peter.

“From that, there has been a lot of interest in the show, so this is really the Red Velvet Cabaret on a bigger scale.

“It has really taken off and what is lovely about it is there have been a lot of young people and families coming along. What excites me is that it combines dancing, singing and circus performers.”

Even though we are heading towards the end of the year, Peter is certainly not slowing down, as well as the Showman tour, Peter is also on tour in Holland with his new show The Rocky Road to Dublin, and is busy putting together his new Christmas show at St Anne’s Cathedral on December 20 and 21.

There will be plenty of festive cheer when Peter brings Barbara Dickson and Strictly Come Dancing singer Patrick Smyth to Belfast to be part of his new Christmas show. “We did the Music Box for ten years and it was a huge production,” continued Peter. “After ten years it felt like the right time to draw a line under the Music Box and move onto do something else, The new show, Christmas at the Cathedral, can’t be exactly like the Music Box. It won’t be overly religious but we have to pick music that fits the venue. It will feel right for the space.”

The Showman is Coming will also be staged at The Ardhowen in Eniskillen on December 12 and The Millennium Forum in Londonderry on December 13. Tickets for the Lisburn show on December 27 are on sale now from the box office on 028 9250 9254 and online at www.laganvalleyisland.com