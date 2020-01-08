Pupils tune up for Mayor’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ charity concert

Local school pupils will participate in an evening of flight themed songs and music to raise money for Mayor Councillor Alan Givan’s chosen charity, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) next month.

Join the Mayor and pupils of Wallace High School and Pond Park Primary School on Tuesday February 4 at Lagan Valley Island at 7.30pm for an evening of ‘aerial’ entertainment.

Throughout the evening, there will be a mix of music styles from classical to popular music from soloists, choir and orchestral ensembles.

“I am delighted to host this charity event with all proceeds going to my mayoral charity,” said Mr Givan. “It will be a fantastic evening as the pupils and their teachers have created a repertoire of musical delights themed around flight.

“I am sure you will agree this is a very fitting theme as each time Air Ambulance NI gets a call to offer emergency assistance it must take flight from Maze Long Kesh to reach anywhere in Northern Ireland within 25 minutes. This is an evening where everyone will leave feeling better for supporting both local pupils and a local charity to ensure that every single day when one individual finds themselves in need of assistance from AANI that it has the funding to reach them. I would encourage you all to get your tickets now and support this worthy cause.”

Air Ambulance NI provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region. Each day costs approximately £5,500 and £2 million is needed each year to keep the service operational. The charity relies on the support of the public and local businesses.

Tickets cost £10 per adult and £5 per concession and are available from the Box Office at Lagan Valley Island by calling on 028 9250 9292 or online at https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/events/fly-me-to-the-moon