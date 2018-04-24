Plan your journey to the Balmoral Show

People who are planning to attend this year’s Balmoral Show are being advised to plan their journey and take advantage of Translink’s special travel offers.

Young people from Ballymacash Primary School helped to launch the transport plans for Ireland’s largest agricultural event, which will take place at Balmoral Park near Lisburn from May 16 - 19.

Announcing this year’s public transport plans, Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “We’re pleased to support the show once again during this milestone 150th year and have worked closely with organisers to help deliver another successful event.

“We’re encouraging visitors to plan their journey online and visit our Team Translink stand at the show to find out more about exciting public transport developments.”

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director with RUAS, commented: “With just weeks to go to this year’s Balmoral Show, preparations are well under way. We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Balmoral Park over the course of the four days, with the show adding in a Saturday date again following on from the success of last year.

“As always with so much to see and do at the show it’s important to get there in good time and relaxed. We have once again teamed up with Translink to provide coach day tours from a range of regional towns; this offers a convenient and economical way to visit the show.

“Our complimentary shuttle bus service from Lisburn Train Station to the show will also be in operation again. This service has operated very successfully with shuttle bus passengers enjoying quick access to the showgrounds. Bus passengers who purchase early bird tickets on the Balmoral Show website will also be able to enjoy priority entrances to the show.”

The show starts at 9.30am each day and Translink is providing a free and frequent Translink shuttle bus service running between Lisburn Train Station and the showgrounds from 9am – 6.20pm (Wed & Sat) / 8.20pm (Thurs) / 7.20pm (Fri). Exhibitors can also use a special shuttle service available from 8.30am. Anyone using either the free shuttle bus or special coach package deal can also enjoy priority show entry.

For further information and ticket purchases log on to www.translink.co.uk/balmoralshow2018/ or call 028 9066 6630.